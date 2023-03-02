Global Fintech Market Shares, Growth Factors, Segmentation 2030 | Robinhood, Ant Financial

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Fintech Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Fintech Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fintech-market/QI042

The Global Fintech Market, which will pin its worth at approximately USD 305.7 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 22.17% during the 2018-2023 period.

Service segment insights

The various services provided in the fintech sector are regtech, payment/billing, insurtech, money transfer/remittance, mortgage/real estate, and others (lending, capital market, and wealth management). Among these segments, the payment/billing services will be the major growth driver in the global market, leading to a revenue generation of USD 207.11 Bn by 2023. This growth can be attributed to contactless cards and the emergence of retail-focused fintech companies looking to expand the use of this functionality by taking it to every corner of commerce. Popularity of payment apps like GoUrl, Cayan, Stripe, and Amazon Pay, among customers and retailers, will further drive the market. Regtech is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.05%, followed by payment/billing. This is mainly due to the implementation of new regulations pertaining to the fintech sector.

Technology segment insights

The major technologies involved in the fintech sector are artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, cryptography, biometrics and identity management, cyber-security, and robotic process automation (RPA). Major growth will be witnessed in the areas of AI and Blockchain, attracting major investments during the forecast period (2018-2023). AI interfaces and chatbots have redefined customer services, and its growing popularity will enable the AI-oriented fintech market to expand at a CAGR of 21.72% during the 2018-2023 period. Blockchain-based fintech companies are also gaining traction, having received significant investments in 2018.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fintech-market/QI042

Regional insights

North America is the leading contributor to the global fintech market and is expected to reach USD 80.8 Bn by 2023. However, the pace of growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be the highest, expanding at a CAGR of 43.34% during the 2018-2023 period. The growth can be attributed to an increasing number of start-ups catering to most of the financial applications, including banking, insurance, and wealth management. In the APAC fintech market, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the key contributing countries. Latin America (LATAM), on the other hand, is slowly emerging as one of the prominent regions in terms of fintech development, majorly driven by initiatives being undertaken in Mexico and Brazil.

Companies covered

Robinhood

Ant Financial

Paytm

Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange

Oscar Insurance Corporation

Credit Karma

Kabbage

Atom Bank

Onfido

Uipath

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fintech-market/QI042

Report Include: Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments. In this report, the following important queries are addressed: What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fintech-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/