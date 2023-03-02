Laboratory Equipment Market Analytical Overview and Size (Value and Volume) by 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Laboratory Equipment Market for the years 2023–2030.

The Global Laboratory Equipment Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the 2018-2023 period, and will reach USD 84.4 Bn by 2023.

Segmentation based on technologies

Based on technologies, the other technologies segment had the highest market share (45.8%) in 2018, owing to a growing geriatric population, rapidly emerging diagnostics centers and hospitals, and technological advancements. Time-consuming operations and mechanical failure of equipment are major challenges faced by users. It is followed by the spectroscopy segment, with a market share of 21.3% in 2018. This is due to the increased demand for spectrometers in the life sciences sector for the analysis of drugs and biomolecules.

Regional insights

The North America laboratory equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the 2018-2023 period, leading to global revenue of USD 33.7 Bn by 2023. An increasing number of clinical trials and higher funding for life sciences research will aid the growth of the market. Europe, a region characterized by high awareness and a wide range of laboratory equipment, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific laboratory equipment market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (8.4%) during the 2018-2023 period. Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets, still in the nascent stages, will also experience high growth.

Companies covered

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fischer

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Shimadzu Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

