IoT Managed Services Market Company Challenges and Essential Success Factors

IoT deployments are setting the stage for digital transformation of business units at a global scale. IoT deployments go through multiple stages and each stage requires integration of several dimensions that are not simple to comprehend. Global IoT managed services is an emerging solution with multi-network support and integration of different technologies and services by a single vendor. The advantages of global IoT managed services solutions are driving adoption across the globe with players incorporating new offerings for developing a one-stop solution.

Competitive Analysis

The global IoT managed services market is witnessing a growth in number of players that are striving to offer end-to-end capabilities to the customers. Several IoT specialist players have ventured into the global IoT managed services market with innovative value propositions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players and various technologies, platforms, services, use cases, partnerships, and network support provided by them. The report also includes various business models adopted by different players in the IoT managed services ecosystem and highlights the diverse growth strategies followed by the key players.

Key Insights:

Global IoT managed services are gaining traction for cross-border solutions and use cases

Most of the key players are focused on providing hybrid infrastructure (cellular and non-cellular), while some are banking on cellular-only operating models

Companies are leveraging new switching mechanisms for transition from cellular to non-cellular networks to ensure seamless connectivity

Key players are incorporating various growth strategies such as acquisition, reduced pricing, and focus on developing economies among others

5G networks, LEO satellites and devices supporting Ka band frequencies, AI-enabled network switching and optimization, and integration of other emerging technologies are likely to define the future of seamless and reliable connectivity solutions in the global IoT managed services ecosystem

