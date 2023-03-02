US Packaged Dry Beans Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global US Packaged Dry Beans Market for the years 2023–2030.

The US packaged dry beans market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the 2019-2024 period, and will reach a value of USD 939.2 Mn by 2024, from USD 616.0 Mn in 2019.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, the pinto beans segment held a market share of more than half in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% during the 2019-2024 period. A growing Hispanic population, which consumes more than half of the total pinto beans in the market, makes up for a significant portion of the demand for this segment. It was followed by the black beans segment, with a market share of around 24% in 2018, owing to its increasing popularity among Mexican food consumers in the US. During the 2019-2024 period, the navy beans segment is expected to have the highest CAGR (~19%), owing to its popularity among the White population.

Segmentation based on distribution channel

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets segment accounted for the highest market share (~69%) in 2018. Supermarkets house several brands and different types of packaged dry beans for consumers to choose from. The convenience stores segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10%. These type of stores are in the vicinity of residential areas and are open for a greater part of the day. This gives consumers the flexibility to buy packaged dry beans from their nearby stores, whenever they are free to do so. It is anticipated that the department stores segment will experience a moderate growth rate of over 6% during the 2019-2024 period, and will reach a value of USD 186.18 Mn by 2024. The consolidation of department stores, growing online and e-commerce channels, and the introduction of small shops in the U.S. are expected to contribute to this modest growth rate.

Companies covered

Eden Foods

Chippewa Valley Beans

21st Century Bean

Goya Foods

LH Hayward

N.K. Hurst Co.

Kelly Bean Co.

Hayes Food Products

Russel E. Womack, Inc.

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods

