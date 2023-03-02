US Packaged Dry Rice Market Advance Technology and Future Outlook 2030 | Mars, McCormick & Company

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global US Packaged Dry Rice Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the US Packaged Dry Rice Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-packaged-dry-rice-market-2/QI042

The US Packaged Dry Rice Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%, and will reach a value of USD 11.5 Bn by 2024.

Segmentation based on product type:

The white rice segment holds the largest market share because of the higher preference for it among consumers in the US. This is because it can be preserved easily and has a longer shelf life than brown rice. Despite the lower nutrition content, white rice is more popular among consumers because it is softer and tastier, easy to digest, and takes less time to cook. The brown rice segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher rate than the white rice segment during the forecasted period.

Segmentation based on distribution channel:

The supermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to expand during the forecast period. Supermarkets allow consumers to view and compare products from various brands. This makes it convenient and saves time for consumers, while allowing them to choose the item that is best suited to their requirements. The convenient stores segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. These stores have extended hours of operation, convenient locations, and stocks of popular brands, which attract and serve a large customer base.

Companies covered:

Mars, Inc.

McCormick & Company

Ebro Foods, S.A.

Hain Celestial Group

Riceland Foods, Inc.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Farmers Rice Cooperative

The Sun Valley Rice Company, LLC

American Commodity Company, LLC

California Family Foods

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-packaged-dry-rice-market-2/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-packaged-dry-rice-market-2/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/