Corporate Wellness Market Analysis Growth Factors and Competitive Strategies by Forecast 2030

The Global Corporate Wellness Market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.95%, and will reach a value of USD 61.95 Bn by 2023, from USD 48.66 Bn in 2018.

The corporate wellness market, which comprises the health risk assessment, stress management, fitness and weight management segments, is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing cognizance of workforce wellness. An increase in the prevalence of lifestyle related diseases among employees, owing to hectic work, long hours, and unhealthy eating habits, creates a huge demand for corporate wellness programs across the world.

Segmentation based on service type

Based on the service type, the health risk assessment segment held the highest market share (46.56%) in 2018, owing to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, improved awareness among employers to keep their employees healthy, and higher spending on healthcare by employers. It was followed by the stress management segment with a share of 28.57% in 2018. This was on account of higher stress, anxiety, and depression among employees.

The global health risk assessment market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.52%, and will reach USD 28.26 Bn by 2023, from USD 22.66 Bn in 2018. The higher adoption of employees health screening is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing health risks among employees.

Segmentation based on end user

Based on end user, the market is segmented into large-scale, medium-scale and small-scale organizations. Large-scale organizations held the highest market share (42.1%) in 2018, and will continue to expand at a CAGR of 3.99% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the adoption of new technologies, and increasing expenditure on employees well-being.

Companies covered

Virgin Pulse

ComPsych Corporation

Vitality

Quest Diagnostics Health & Wellness

Interactive Health

BurnAlong

FitBliss

IncentFit

Training Amigo

Regional insights

The corporate wellness market in North America accounted for the highest market share (37.42%) in 2018, and will expand at a CAGR of 4.98% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to factors like high occurrence of lifestyle associated diseases, adoption of premium wellness services and programs, and favorable government policies.

