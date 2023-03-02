Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2023 Size, Industry Research, Rapid Growth, Trend, Regional Outlook To 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

The Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.04% during the 2018-2023 period, and will reach a value of USD 15.43 Bn by 2023

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, the drug-eluting stents segment contributed the highest revenue in 2018, by replacing the bare-metal stents market, owing to major technological advancements. The segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.71% during the 2018-2023 period, to reach USD 6.71 Bn by 2023. Catheters being the major medium of interventional cardiology procedures, its segment holds a market share of ~27%. The segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (7.02%) during the forecast period.

Regional insights

North America accounted for ~38% of the total revenue of the interventional cardiology devices market in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific (~27%). The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (6.94%) during the forecast period, followed by Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, expanding at CAGRs of 6.54% and 6.29% respectively. Most of Asia-Pacifics growth is estimated to come from China, Japan, and India due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising number of diabetic patients.

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen

Teleflex Incorporated

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

