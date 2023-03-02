Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Key Trends and Growth Opportunities 2023 to 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-monitoring-blood-glucose-devices-market/QI042

The Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.34% during the 2019-2024 period.

Product Segment Insights:

The testing strips segment is expected to hold the highest market share (81.64%) in 2019. Owing to the development of innovative testing strips, and a massive increase in the incidence of diabetes, this segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The glucometers segment is expected to remain steady while generating 12% of the revenue in the Asia-Pacific market in 2019. Factors like the advantages of glucometers over regular monitoring methodologies and the production of a wide range of devices will drive this segment. However, variations in results due to external and physiological factors will lead to a comparatively low CAGR (4.95%) during the 2019-2024 period.

End User Segment Insights:

The shift of medical services to decentralized surroundings like patients homes and the development of portable and user-friendly blood glucose monitoring devices will enable the home settings segment to expand at a CAGR of 6.82% during the 2019-2024 period. The hospitals sector will generate almost 7% of the total market revenue by 2019, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period.

Country-wise Insights:

China and India account for half of the total diabetic population in the Asia-Pacific region. Advanced medical facilities, awareness programs, and cost-effective treatments to tackle diabetes will transform this region into the fastest-growing SMBG devices market in the world. China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, while healthcare initiatives and government programs in India will enable the market in the country to expand at a CAGR of 6.46%.

Companies covered:

Wockhardt

Roche Holding

Abbott Laboratories

i-SENS

Terumo Medical

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-monitoring-blood-glucose-devices-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-monitoring-blood-glucose-devices-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/