Logistics Automation Market Analysis, Business Development and Forecast to 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Logistics Automation Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Logistics Automation Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/logistics-automation-market/QI042

In recent years, logistics automation has emerged as a necessity for companies. Changes in customers preferences are resulting in the expansion of product categories, which makes handling them difficult, given the constraints of existing supply chain practices. Customers expectations have also increased, with concepts like last-mile delivery and delivery on-demand becoming common. To improve operational efficiency and remain competitive, companies are opting for logistics automation.

The Global Logistics Automation Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% and will be worth USD 100.1 Bn by 2023.

Segmentation based on component:

The hardware segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 50% during the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 10.7%. Even though most companies prefer hardware products like automated conveyor systems, lift trucks, automated racks, and robotic picking for implementing logistics automation, the need for capital investments is a major deterrent. As a result, some of them opt for software solutions instead, since they are easy to integrate and are cost-effective. This segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 16.0%, the highest under this categorization. Moreover, as companies try to reduce their capital investments, tasks are likely to be handed over to third-party logistics automation service providers.

End use industry segment insights:

The exponential expansion of the e-commerce industry, expectations regarding swifter deliveries, and intense competition among market players are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the logistics automation market. Thus, the e-commerce and retail segment is expected to be the highest growing end use industry in terms of logistics automation, expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% during the analysis period. By 2023, this segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 40%.

Logistics automation also finds extensive applications in the food and beverage industry. The technology is well-suited for accurate product measurements, flawless packaging, and for performing tedious, repetitive tasks in tough environments like freezer warehouses.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/logistics-automation-market/QI042

Companies covered:

– ABB

– Toyota Industrial Equipment

– KION

– Jungheinrich

– KUKA

– Daifuku

– Murata Machinery

– Beumer Group

– KNAPP

– System Logistics

Regional insights:

Europe and North America are mature markets, which dominated the global logistics automation sector with market shares of 33.6% and 29.2% respectively, in 2018. Most of the key players in the market are based in Europe. The logistics sector contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries in Europe, make it a viable avenue for investments in automation. The logistics automation market in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to exhibit higher growth in comparison to the other regions, owing to increasing investments in this sector and the presence of some significant players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/logistics-automation-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/logistics-automation-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/