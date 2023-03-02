E-Commerce Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global E-Commerce Market for the years 2023–2030.

The Global E-Commerce Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 32.4%, and will reach a value of USD 34.2 Tn by 2024.

E-commerce is reshaping the modern marketplace by offering better shopping experiences to customers, such as the availability of choices, easy return policies, and door-step delivery services. Increased Internet penetration, introduction of different types of payment methods like electronic wallets, online payment apps and other contactless technologies, and social media are some of the major factors driving market growth.

Segmentation based on product category:

The consumer electronics segment holds the largest market share, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of $% during the forecast period. Policies like easy returns, enhanced customer support, and an abundance of choices are making consumers prefer online shopping over brick and mortar stores for buying electronic gadgets. The auto accessories segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the 2019-2024 period.

Segmentation based on channel:

The wholesale e-commerce market held the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Across regions, e-commerce platforms are focusing on enhancing their business to business transaction capabilities, to facilitate bulk merchandise purchasing procedures for retailers, for their registered businesses. Leading e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay are improving their wholesale e-commerce services by providing features like pay-by-invoice, approval workflows, and multi-user accounts to help business customers.

Regional insights:

The e-commerce market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a number of major players in the region, like Alibaba and JD.COM. Companies are continuously reshaping the e-commerce landscape in the region by utilizing advanced technologies like the Internet of Things, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance the agility of the supply-chain to facilitate real-time tracking, quick responses to customers queries, and flexible adjustments in production.

Companies covered:

– Amazon

– eBay Inc.

– JD.COM

– Alibaba Group

– Walmart Inc.

– Booking Holdings Inc.

– Expedia Group

– Otto Group

– The Home Depot

– Costco Wholesale Corporation”

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

