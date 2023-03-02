Alexa
Sentencing for corrupt former KMT politician set for Friday

Lin Yi-shih found guilty of accepting NT$63 million bribe in 1999

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/02 19:52
Former Cabinet Secretary-General Lin Yi-shih.

Former Cabinet Secretary-General Lin Yi-shih. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The sentencing of Former Cabinet Secretary-General Lin Yi-shih (林益世) is set for Friday (March 3) at the earliest, reports said Thursday (March 2).

The Supreme Administrative Court found Lin guilty of violating the Act on Recusal of Public Servants Due to Conflicts of Interest after he received a bribe of NT$63 million (US$2 million) from Dih Yeon Industrial Co., a state-owned company, when he was still a lawmaker in the Legislative Yuan in 1999.

After the ruling of the Supreme Administrative Court is released, the 7th Criminal Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, which has heard Lin’s case, will make a ruling, per FTVN.

Accepting bribes as a civil servant is punishable by law by between three and ten years imprisonment, and a maximum fine of NT$2 million, FTVN reported. Meanwhile, using intimidation for personal profit is punishable by law by between six months and five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$30,000.

Lin was once one of the most promising young Kuomintang politicians who was elected legislator at the age of 31 in 1999 and he joined the Cabinet in 2012, under President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration. In 2018, he was sentenced to two years in prison for the same corruption case.
Lin Yi-shih
Supreme Administrative Court
Taiwan
corruption
bribe

