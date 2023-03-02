Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Diagnostics Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2023 to 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Diagnostics Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Diagnostics Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

The global epidemic of type 2 diabetes and rising obesity are leading to the growing prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), especially in developed nations. According to the NASH Education Program, NASH affects around 12% of the worlds adult population. More than 80% of patients with NASH are obese, 44% have type 2 diabetes, and 72% have abnormal blood lipids (triglycerides and cholesterol). The increasing prevalence of these ailments is expected to drive the demand for NASH diagnostics over the 2018-2023 period.

Programs and initiatives to increase awareness are anticipated to bolster market growth over the forecast period. In 2016, The NASH Education Program was established with the objective of spreading awareness among medical practitioners, patients identified with NASH, and individuals at high risk of developing it. On the other hand, rising investments for the development of accurate, reliable, and readily available diagnostic tests for NASH is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Diagnostic techniques segment insights:

Liver biopsy is one of the broadly accepted diagnostic techniques for NASH detection since it provides accurate results. Liver biopsy is preferred by medical practitioners owing to its ability to determine the degree of steatosis and inflammation accurately. However, the invasive liver biopsy procedure has several disadvantages, such as pain, bleeding, and the possibility of injuring other organs. Thus, the adoption of non-invasive imaging techniques and biomarkers is anticipated to increase significantly. As a result, the market size of the liver biopsy technique is expected to grow at a slower rate than biomarkers, in developed regions like North America and Europe.

Companies covered:

1. GENFIT SA

2. Echosens

3. SuperSonic Imagine

4. BioPredictive

5. One Way Liver, S.L. (OWL)

6. VLVbio AB

7. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

8. Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

9. Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

10. Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

Regional insights:

North America held the largest share of the NASH diagnostics market. The growing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes is leading to an increasing number of patients suffering from NASH in the United States (U.S.) and Canada. NASH has been reported to be the second-most common cause for liver transplantations in the U.S. By 2020, it is expected to surpass hepatitis C as the leading cause for liver transplants. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing awareness among patients and improving healthcare infrastructure. However, the high cost of NASH diagnosis through liver biopsy is restraining the growth of the market in developing regions like Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

