North America Household Cleaner Sponge Market 2022 Recent Developments, Ongoing Trends, Key Players Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2030

Astute Analytica recently updated a new research report on the Global North America Household Cleaner Sponge Market. This research report has both primary and secondary data sources. This analysis includes the government strategy, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current market trends, technical inventions, future technologies, and technical growth in associated industries.

The North America Household Cleaner Sponge Market is projected to grow with an opportunity of US$ 783.6 Mn during 2022-2030 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,622.2 Mn by 2030. Further, the market is registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The global market is continuously changing to meet changing customer demand and trends. In recent years, the market has become increasingly influenced by digital innovation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a greater emphasis on sustainable and healthy behaviors.

Digitalization has put the client in control, allowing them to compare and scrutinize things in real-time. In order to sustain client loyalty in this environment, consumer goods companies are enhancing their marketing methods and brand recognition.

The leading players in the market have introduced new products to fulfill an ever-increasing range of human needs and aspirations. These methods, along with higher margins and portfolio weightings in fast-growing areas, have resulted in outstanding shareholder returns.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.

However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.

Regional Insights

By Cleanser segment

Detergents

Acid Cleaners

Abrasives

Degreasers

Spirit Solvents

Sanitizers

Bleaches

Others

By Type segment

Abrasive Sponge

Cellulose Sponge

Combo Cellulose & Abrasive Sponge

Dobie Sponge

Dry Sponge

Wire Sponge

Micro Fiber Cloth

Sea Sponge

Eco-Friendly Sponge Reusable Cotton Sponge Plant-Based Loofah Sponge Others

Others

By Material segment

Natural

Synthetic

By Application segment

Bathroom Surface

Kitchen

Furniture

Fabric

Others

By Distribution Channel segment

Online

Offline Supermarkets Convenience Stores Shopping Complex Others



By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Players Insights

The key players operating in the market include Amway, Bio90 Manufacturing Canada Inc., Costco Wholesale 999, Americo Manufacturing, Sponge Technology Corp. LLC., 3M (Scotch Brite), P&G (Mr. Clean), Reckitt (Lysol), Industrial Commercial Supply and Scrub Daddy.

