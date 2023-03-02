Payment Security Market 2023 Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Payment Security Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Payment Security Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/payment-security-market/QI042

The rising penetration of smartphones, acceptance of wearable technology, cumulative adoption of m-commerce and e-commerce by banking and financial services, entry of technology companies, and access to diverse payment technology solutions are predicted to drive the industry, regardless of technological, financial and security challenges restraining the ecosystem in several key regions.

The Global Payment Security Market is expected to grow to USD 48.85 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during 2018 to 2023.

Companies covered:

1. Bluefin

2. SISA

3. Paygilant

4. Ingenico ePayments

5. ThreatMark

6. CyberSource

7. Braintree

8. Elavon

9. Intelligent Payments

10. Shift4 Payments

In this report, the global payment security market is classified into three segments, based on the subscription model:

o Type- mobile payments, point of sales (POS) payments, and web payments

o Solution- antivirus and firewall, encryption, tokenization, and fraud detection and prevention

o End user- retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecom, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/payment-security-market/QI042

Type segment insights:

The POS payment segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.6% during the 20182023 period. This segment is likely to be in the leading position in the market throughout the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness, and the conveniences of online shopping can be attributed to the growth of POS-based platforms. Payment security providers use artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for purposes such as fraud detection and customer interaction.

Solution segment insights:

The fraud detection and prevention segment holds the largest market share, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 20182023 period. The public utilities and government vertical is predicted to hold the largest market share in the fraud detection market. Frauds in the public sector include misappropriation of assets, data theft, bribery and corruption, accounting fraud, and money laundering. To tackle these issues, data integrity is of utmost importance.

End user segment insights:

The retail and BFSI segments are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% and 20.6% respectively during the 20182023 period. Security plays a vital role in online trade. Data breaches make customers wary and influence them into discontinuing with the affected e-commerce websites. They prefer bank transfers and credit cards for travel payments. North America is the leading market for the payment security software segment. Due to increasing investments in online payment technologies, it is anticipated that this market will retain its position during the forecasted period.

Regional insights:

The global payment security market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share of the payment security market. However, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to increasing use of mobile payments. With consumers increasingly embracing digital wallets, banks and businesses have transformed their payment infrastructures to support this surge.

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Payment Security Market, due to growing demand for Payment Security Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Payment Security Market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/payment-security-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/payment-security-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/