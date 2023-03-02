Telehealth Market Development, Application, Type, Segment and Forecast Till 2030

Quadintel added another report “Global Telehealth Market to its database. The report includes development analysis and in-depth insights for 2023–2030. It also provides a professional and in-depth analysis of future market development prospects and key business patterns, significant constraints and drivers, and profiles of leading market players.

The Telehealth Market are expected to drive the market, helping it expand at a CAGR of 14.1% during the 2017-2022 period.

Leading Players

1. McKesson Corporation

2. Medtronic Inc.

3. Cisco Systems

4. GE Healthcare

5. Allscripts Healthcare

6. Siemens Healthineers

7. LifeWatch AG

8. Philips Healthcare

9. Honeywell

10. Cerner Corporation

Regional characteristics of the worldwide Telehealth market are provided in the various sections on regional segmentation. The administrative structure that will undoubtedly have an impact on the entire industry is depicted in this section. It draws attention to the political climate in the market and forecasts how it will affect markets around the world.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

Segmentation Overview

Technology segment insights:

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) occupied a market share of 63% in 2017, being the most prevalent telehealth technology. Recent regulations in countries like the United States (U.S.), Canada, and the United Kingdom (U.K.), mandate the imposition of fines on readmission of patients within 30 days of discharge. These regulations, along with rising healthcare costs, are the significant drivers of RPM adoption. Mobile health (mHealth), having held a market share of 22% in the same year, shows a lot of promise in the wide distribution of medical information to both patients and medical practitioners. Video telemedicine accounted for a share of 15% in 2017.

Application segment insights:

The adoption of teledermatology is the highest among the application segments, due to the high cost of specialty healthcare. This segment includes dermatology and makes available advanced imaging technologies. Close on its heels are teleradiology (25%) and telecardiology (24%). Telecardiology is driven by the higher prevalence of cardiac ailments across the world, and specific heart conditions like cardiac arrhythmia which require constant monitoring over a long period. Cancer patients need regular check-ups, which may not be possible for patients who stay far from hospitals. Teleradiology is a boon for these patients, allowing them to lead healthy lives.

Regional insights:

North America has exhibited the highest adoption of telehealth market technologies and occupied approximately 49% of the global market in 2017. The region has stringent healthcare regulations, along with a high incidence of chronic diseases and steep healthcare expenses for employers, all of which resulted in the broader implementation of telehealth. Significant government investments in developing telehealth infrastructure have led to the growth of the market in Europe. Currently, the region accounts for a 33% market share. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are nascent markets which are expected to exhibit high growth in the future.

