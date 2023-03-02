Gluten-Free Food Market By Type, Current Situation, Application and Market Status 2030

Quadintel added another report “Global Gluten-Free Food Market to its database. The report includes development analysis and in-depth insights for 2023–2030. It also provides a professional and in-depth analysis of future market development prospects and key business patterns, significant constraints and drivers, and profiles of leading market players.

The Global Gluten-Free Food Market was valued at USD 3.88 Bn in 2016, and is projected to expand from USD 4.48 Bn in 2018, to USD 6.47 Bn in 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60%.

Leading Players

1. Kraft Heinz Company

2. Conagra Brands, Inc.

3. General Mills, Inc.

4. Kellogg Company

5. Dr. Schar AG/SPA

6. Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

7. Doves Farm

Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

Segmentation Overview

Product type insights:

There are seven types of gluten-free food market: bakery food, dairy food, meat and its substitutes, pasta, condiments, spices and spreads, desserts and ice cream, and ready-to-eat meals. The gluten-free bakery food segment held the largest share of the market (29%) in 2018, owing to the high global demand for gluten-free bread, buns, and rolls. This segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over 20182023.

Regional insights:

Europe is estimated to be on track to record the highest CAGR (10.3%) during the forecasted period, sustained by changing consumer perceptions about the effects of gluten-free diets, such as weight loss and good health. North America held the largest market share (53%) in 2018, underpinned by the rising number of patients diagnosed with celiac disease.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The common distribution channels for the market are conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores. Conventional retailers include grocery stores, club stores, and mass merchandisers. Among the different distribution channels, conventional stores held the highest market share (83%), given their ease of accessibility.

