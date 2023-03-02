Carbonated Beverage Market Size 2023 Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030

Quadintel added another report “Carbonated Beverage Market” to its database. The report includes development analysis and in-depth insights for 2023–2030. It also provides a professional and in-depth analysis of future market development prospects and key business patterns, significant constraints and drivers, and profiles of leading market players.

The Carbonated Beverage Market is separated into distinct segments and dividers on a global scale. In order to give users a better understanding of the market for calcium propionate, all information points and data are digitally shown as bar graphs, pie charts, tables, and product numbers.

The Carbonated Beverage Market is expected to reach a value of approximately USD 412.5 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the 2018-2023 period.

The growth of the carbonated beverages market is expected to be moderate, since the industry has matured in most of the regions across the world.

Type segment insights:

Type-wise, the standard category of sodas is the carbonated soft drink flavor, which has the biggest market share. However, with increasing awareness about the harmful effects of high sugar intake, consumers have started to decrease their soda consumption and shifted to diet and lower calorie variants of the same. Therefore, the share of diet carbonated drinks is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period. Fruit-flavored carbonated drinks are also very popular, with continued demand for flavors like lime-lemon and orange as refreshing drinks.

Sales channel segment insights:

Among the various sales channels for carbonated soft drinks, the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and general merchandisers segment dominated the market with a 40% share in 2018. However, it is expected to lose some ground to channels like food service and drinking establishments, convenience stores and gas stations, as well as online grocery shopping portals. The rising demand for high value, naturally-made soft drinks in exotic flavors, is expected to drive the inclusion of such premium drinks in the menus of restaurants across the world.

Companies covered:

1. The Coca-Cola Company

2. PepsiCo Inc.

3. Dr Pepper Snapple

4. Cott Corporation

5. Asahi Soft Drinks

6. National Beverage Corp.

7. F&N Foods

8. Britvic PLC

9. Parle Agro

Regional insights:

North America is leading the way with regard to health consciousness, with many soft drink manufacturers participating in aggressive innovation in the low-sugar and no-calorie segment of the carbonated beverages market. Europe held approximately 34% of the global market in 2018, followed by the North American region with a 28% share. In the North American and European regions, the sale of carbonated beverages market has experienced slower growth. Nonetheless, sales values have increased, especially in Europe, owing to the increased sale of premium and high-value products. Asia-Pacific, experiencing high urbanization, is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (5.8%) during the forecasted period. The Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets too are poised for growth.

