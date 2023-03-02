Blockchain Technology Market Strategic Growth Technological Advancement Forecast 2023 to 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Blockchain Technology Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Blockchain Technology Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

The Blockchain technology market is being rapidly adopted in banking and financial services, and in new applications like ride-sharing and content streaming. The immutable nature of Blockchain makes it secure for applications which hold customer data. These factors are expected to drive the market at an exponential growth rate during the period of 2017 to 2022.

Segment insights:

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has adopted Blockchain technology rapidly, and occupied 54% of the Blockchain market in 2017. Blockchain solutions, which find the most use in banking applications, include clearing and settlements, payments, digital identity, and smart assets. Blockchain is also disrupting the insurance industry, especially in the areas of health insurance, prevention of insurance fraud, and digital asset management. The application of Blockchain in supply chain management is also on the rise, for efficient tracking of inventory, smart contracts with vendors, digital tagging, etc. These applications occupied 20% of the market in 2017. Healthcare and logistics are some of the industries that will witness high adoption of Blockchain technology.

Public Blockchain provides higher decentralization and transparency in operations, making it the most popular Blockchain technology, and occupied a market share of 74% in 2017. Also, public Blockchain is less expensive than other variants since it does not require a centralized server, or a system administrator. However, banks are currently focusing on private Blockchain owing to its tighter security features. Though it currently occupies a market share of 15%, its adoption is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Companies covered:

1. Microsoft Corp

2. IBM Corp

3. Accenture

4. Deloitte

5. Capgemini

6. Cognizant

7. Infosys

8. Tata Communication Services

9. VirtusaPolaris

10. Wipro

Regional insights:

North America has the highest adoption of the Blockchain technology market, since the region records the highest number of financial transactions, and cybersecurity remains one of the primary concerns for organizations. Estonia, a country in northern Europe, is playing a vital role in Blockchain adoption. Asia-Pacific is a highly potent market for Blockchain technologies. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are propelling growth in this region. Latin American countries like Brazil and Argentina are witnessing the increased use of Blockchain technology in the financial sector. The Middle East and Africa is still a nascent market.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

