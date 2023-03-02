Surgical Staplers Market Global Volume Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends 2023 to 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Surgical Staplers Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Surgical Staplers Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/surgical-staplers-market-1/QI042

The Global Surgical Staplers Market is estimated to reach USD 5.24 Bn by 2022, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2017 2022.

The global rise in laparoscopic surgeries, especially bariatric surgeries, has led to the greater acceptance of surgical staplers. These staplers result in faster, more accurate and precise surgical wound closure, resulting in its higher adoption.

Product segment insights:

Powered surgical staplers are the most advanced type of surgical stapling devices currently available in the market. In 2017, this segment generated USD 1.62 Bn and held a market share of 46%. This segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the period of 2017 2022. Powered surgical staplers automate the stapling process by eliminating the need for manual firing and provides better stability. It is expensive and requires advanced training for operating, which often deter its adoption in many regions. Despite the challenges of needing a high activation force to fire the device, manual staplers expedite the surgical process and allow the surgeon to perform all kinds of end-to-end anastomosis of tissues, even in tissues which are difficult to reach.

Type segment insights:

Disposable staplers constituted the lions share (85%) of the surgical staplers market. The adoption of these staplers is driven by the fact that they are cost-effective and eco-friendly since they produce less medical waste. These staplers eliminate all possibilities of cross infection, as well as the cost of repeated sterilization after every use. Hence, the demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Application segment insights:

Revenue share from abdominal surgeries using surgical staplers was the highest (30.32%), globally, in 2017. Surgical staplers are mostly used in abdominal surgeries like hysterectomy (open and laparoscopic), hernia repair, and bariatric surgeries, owing to the rise in obesity and caesarean section births. Close on its heels, the general surgeries segment (25.57%), is expected to bring in high revenue due to the increased adoption of advanced medical technologies across the globe. Cardiac and orthopedic surgeries also held a considerable market share in 2017.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/surgical-staplers-market-1/QI042

Companies covered:

1. Johnson & Johnson

2. B Braun

3. 3M

4. Dextera Surgical

5. Intuitive Surgical

6. Smith & Nephew

7. CONMED

8. Medtronic

9. Purple surgical

10. Grena Ltd.

Regional insights:

North America is the largest market for surgical staplers market. An increase in healthcare expenditure and different types of surgeries such as bariatric, a growing geriatric population, and age-related diseases are driving the adoption of surgical staplers in North America. Europe occupied a market share of 37.5% in 2017 due to factors similar to North America. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during 20172022, owing to the increasing number of surgeries in the region.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/surgical-staplers-market-1/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/surgical-staplers-market-1/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/