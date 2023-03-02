Digital Gaming Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Scenario With Growth Forecasts To 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Digital Gaming Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Digital Gaming Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

The Global Digital Gaming Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% and is expected to be worth $264.9 billion by 2023.

Segment insights:

The various platforms used for gaming are PC, mobile, and console. The mobile platform is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the 2018-2023 period, leading to a global revenue generation of $165.3 billion by 2023. The growth in mobile gaming can be attributed to the ease in use of mobile phones and the affordability of the feature-rich smartphones coupled with a reasonably good internet connection in most of the regions across the globe. Over the years, the gamers realized the convenience that mobile gaming offers over the console and PC games, leading to its wide adoption. While mobile gaming is gaining popularity, PC gaming is expected to decline in the years to come and will have an estimated market share of only 11.0% by 2023.

Regional insights:

The digital gaming market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the 2018-2023 period. Events such as eSports in the US is backed by astounding internet connectivity in the region. Asia-Pacific is the leading contributor to the global digital gaming market. It is expected to contribute $137.8 billion by 2023. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The key countries contributing to APACs humongous revenue are China, South Korea, Japan, and India. The revenue contribution by Latin America is expected to be $6.9 billion by 2023. Both Sony and Microsoft have programs for their console markets in Latin America that are open to independent developers and small studios, which in turn is strengthening the console gaming in the region. The EMEA region is expected to capture a market share of 22.0% by 2023. The VR gaming segment is one of the most competitive spaces of gaming in Europe.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

