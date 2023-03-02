Probiotic Supplements Market Growth Post COVID-19 Impact, Forecasts, Analysis 2023 to 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global Probiotic Supplements Market for the years 2023–2030.

The global market report provides statistics and information on the evolution of the investment structure, technological advancements, industry trends and developments, market players’ capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market players. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

An overview of the Probiotic Supplements Market, the current state of the industry, market trends, significant market participants, product type, application, and geography are provided at the beginning of the study. It also covers how COVID-19 has affected market participants, end-user industries, future predictions, growth potential, and worldwide market trends.

The Global Probiotic Supplements Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.43%, and will reach USD 3.28 Bn by 2027.

Form segment insights:

Probiotics are consumed mostly in dry form as capsules, powder, chewable, and tablets. The rising adoption of gummies and chewable probiotic supplements is expected to increase the growth of the dry probiotics market across the world. The dry probiotic supplements segment held a market share of 83% in 2017. The development of dry probiotic supplements for chronic diseases will fuel the growth of the segment, at an expected CAGR of 10.15% during the 2018-2027 period.

Source segment insights:

Based on the source, the market was dominated by the bacteria-based probiotic supplements segment, with a 91% share in 2017. Most probiotic supplements include bacterial strains, of which, Lactobacillus sp and Bifidobacterium sp are used widely for the maintenance of healthy microbiota.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The pharmacy store-based probiotic supplements segment was the leading contributor to the global probiotic supplements market, having generated 46% of the market value in 2017. However, the online store-based probiotic supplements segment is expected to witness the highest expansion, at a CAGR of 13.49% during the 2018-2027 period. The key online distribution channels for probiotic supplements include Amazon, Costco, and The Vitamin Shoppe, among others.

Application segmentation insights:

The segment for gastrointestinal health will be the leading contributor to the global probiotic supplements market, and is anticipated to contribute approximately 64% to the global market value by 2027. The reason for being the leading application segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of digestive diseases and diarrhea, due to changing food habits and lifestyle, especially in developing countries.

Companies covered:

Sanofi

The Procter & Gamble Company

Novartis

i-Health, Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

BioGaia

Bayer Group

Probi AB

RENEW LIFE

Danisco A/S

Regional insights:

The North America probiotic supplements market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.68% during the 2018-2027 period, leading to a global revenue of USD 1483.1 Mn by 2027. Increasing awareness about the benefits of probiotic supplements, and inclinations towards preventive care will aid the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific probiotic supplements market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.34% between 2018 and 2027.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

