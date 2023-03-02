Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to begin water restrictions on March 8

Tainan is currently on orange alert, while Chiayi is on yellow alert

  187
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/02 17:59
Kaohsiung. (Pixabay photo)

Kaohsiung. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Emergency Operation Center on Wednesday (March 1) said that water restrictions will go into effect for Kaohsiung next week, amid the continuing lack of rain down south.

Kaohsiung’s water alert level will be raised from green to yellow on March 8, according to CNA. Taiwan uses a four-level water alert system, with green being the lowest level, followed by yellow, orange, and then red.

The southern port city is currently at a green alert level, which lets the public know about a possible water shortage. Under the yellow alert, Kaohsiung will see reduced water pressure during the off-peak hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Chiayi was placed on yellow alert on March 1, meaning reduced water pressure, while water supplies to non-essential state-owned irrigation, fountains, and street cleaners have been suspended.

Tainan was placed on orange alert on March 1, which means, in addition to reduced water pressure, some residential, commercial, and industrial users in certain areas will have a reduction in the amount of water supplied.

Water levels for two of the largest reservoirs in the south, Tsengwen Reservoir and Nanhua Reservoir, are currently at 22.68% and 48.16% capacity, respectively. The government has been strictly controlling the reservoirs in the south after the region experienced the lowest amount of rainfall in 30 years last year, per CNA.
water restrictions
Central Emergency Operation Center
water shortage

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 100 water tankers deployed to Keelung amid reservoir woes
Over 100 water tankers deployed to Keelung amid reservoir woes
2022/08/30 10:27
Water level in north Taiwan dam drops to 37%
Water level in north Taiwan dam drops to 37%
2022/08/28 18:20
Taiwan asks public to conserve water
Taiwan asks public to conserve water
2022/08/22 10:32
Central Taiwan to end water rationing
Central Taiwan to end water rationing
2021/06/06 14:57
Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
2021/05/29 13:45