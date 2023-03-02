Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to begin water restrictions on March 8

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Emergency Operation Center on Wednesday (March 1) said that water restrictions will go into effect for Kaohsiung next week, amid the continuing lack of rain down south.

Kaohsiung’s water alert level will be raised from green to yellow on March 8, according to CNA. Taiwan uses a four-level water alert system, with green being the lowest level, followed by yellow, orange, and then red.

The southern port city is currently at a green alert level, which lets the public know about a possible water shortage. Under the yellow alert, Kaohsiung will see reduced water pressure during the off-peak hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Chiayi was placed on yellow alert on March 1, meaning reduced water pressure, while water supplies to non-essential state-owned irrigation, fountains, and street cleaners have been suspended.

Tainan was placed on orange alert on March 1, which means, in addition to reduced water pressure, some residential, commercial, and industrial users in certain areas will have a reduction in the amount of water supplied.

Water levels for two of the largest reservoirs in the south, Tsengwen Reservoir and Nanhua Reservoir, are currently at 22.68% and 48.16% capacity, respectively. The government has been strictly controlling the reservoirs in the south after the region experienced the lowest amount of rainfall in 30 years last year, per CNA.