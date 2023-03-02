The Ultimate Dubai Desert Safari Guide, What to See, Do and Eat:

Dubai is known for its opulent skyscrapers, luxurious shopping malls, and pristine beaches, but there’s much more to explore beyond the city limits. A Dubai desert safari offers a chance to witness the stark contrast between the city’s modernity and the raw beauty of the desert landscape.

A desert safari: A unique perspective on Dubai

It offers a unique way to see Dubai that cannot be experienced in the city. Away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis, the desert offers a serene environment that allows you to unwind and appreciate the landscape’s natural beauty.

From the undulating sand dunes to the vivid colors of the sunset, every aspect of the desert is a feast for the senses. Moreover, a desert safari offers a glimpse into the traditional way of life of the Bedouin tribes that have inhabited the desert for centuries. This cultural immersion is a fascinating aspect of the desert safari that sets it apart from any other experience in Dubai.

Getting there: How to plan your trip to the desert

Getting to the desert for a safari requires some planning, but it’s easier than it may seem. Numerous tour companies offer desert safari packages, ranging from half-day to overnight stays. These packages usually include transportation to and from the desert and activities such as dune bashing, camel riding, and sandboarding.

Alternatively, you can rent a car and drive to the desert, but it’s recommended to go with a guide who knows the area well. It’s also important to remember that the desert can get very hot during the day, so it’s best to plan your safari for the morning or evening when the temperature is cooler.

Dune bashing: Buckle up for an exhilarating ride

Dune bashing is a thrilling activity that involves driving a 4×4 vehicle over the sand dunes at high speeds. It’s a heart-pumping experience that is not for the faint of heart but also incredibly fun and exhilarating. The driver will take you on a rollercoaster ride over the dunes, making sharp turns and sudden drops that will excite you.

It’s important to wear comfortable clothing and buckle up before the ride, as it can get bumpy. Dune bashing is an activity that should not be missed on a desert safari, as it’s one of the most iconic experiences in Dubai.

Camel riding: Experience the traditional way of traversing the desert

Riding a camel is a slow and leisurely experience that allows you to appreciate the vastness of the desert landscape. The gentle sway of the camel’s gait is a relaxing sensation that is perfect for taking in the scenery. The camels are well-trained and well-cared for, and they’re a symbol of the Bedouin way of life.

Sunset over the dunes: The perfect photo opportunity

As the sun sets, the sky becomes a vivid display of colors, ranging from orange to purple to pink. The sand dunes cast long shadows stretching miles, creating a stunning contrast against the colorful sky. It’s the perfect time to take out your camera and snap some photos that will surely make your Instagram feed stand out. Many desert safari packages include a stop at a scenic location to watch the sunset, allowing you to appreciate the desert landscape’s beauty fully.

Traditional Arabic cuisine: Savor the flavors of the desert

Many tour packages include a meal, usually a buffet of traditional Arabic cuisine. The dishes range from savory to sweet, with unique regional flavors. Some of the must-try dishes include hummus, tabbouleh, kebabs, and baklava. The food is usually served in a Bedouin-style camp, which adds to the overall cultural experience. It’s a chance to indulge in the flavors of the desert and appreciate the hospitality of the local people.

Belly dancing: A mesmerizing performance under the stars

Belly dancing is a traditional dance that originated in the Middle East, and it’s often performed at Bedouin-style camps during a desert safari. The dancers wear vibrant costumes and move their bodies in mesmerizing ways to the beat of the music.

It’s an entertaining and educational cultural experience, offering a glimpse into the region’s traditional art forms. Watching a belly dancing performance under the stars is a unique and memorable experience that will leave you in awe of the skill and grace of the dancers.

Bedouin camp: An authentic cultural experience in the heart of the desert

A Bedouin-style camp is a traditional nomadic dwelling often set up for tourists during a desert safari. It’s a chance to experience the culture and hospitality of the Bedouin people, who have lived in the desert for centuries.

The camp usually includes a seating area where you can relax and enjoy the activities such as belly dancing, henna painting, or shisha smoking. It’s also where the traditional Arabic meal is served, adding to the overall cultural experience. Spending time at a Bedouin-style camp is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture and appreciate the history and traditions of the region.