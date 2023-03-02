Taiwan lambasts China, Belarus joint statement delegitimizing nation's sovereignty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (March 2) denounced the joint statement issued by China and Belarus, following the arrival of Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing.

The statement reiterated the claim that Taiwan is an “inalienable” part of China and expressed Beijing’s opposition to “any form of Taiwan independence.”

MOFA condemned the Chinese Communist Party’s “continuous spread of false statements” and its practice of forcing other countries to agree with its claims. It also blasted Belarus for being subservient to China.

The foreign ministry said that Taiwan can only be represented by a democratically elected government elected by the Taiwanese people under a free and democratic system. “The Chinese authoritarian government must recognize and respect this status quo and fact,” it said.

Beijing’s fictitious "one-China principle" should not be forced upon other countries or organizations, MOFA said. Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, the ministry said, adding that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to one another, which has long been recognized by the international community as the status quo.

MOFA mentioned that Belarus and any other country's acceptance of China's “absurd remarks” that belittle Taiwan's sovereignty are not accepted by Taiwan’s government and people, or the international community.