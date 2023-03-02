Alexa
Representative to Argentina welcomes interaction with local Taiwanese communities

Florencia Hsie pledges to resume Taiwan-Argentina cultural exchanges

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/02 15:55
Taiwan Representative to Argentina Florencia Hsie with Civil Association of Taiwanese in Argentina members. (TECO Argentina photo)...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s new representative to Argentina, Florencia Hsie (謝妙宏), on Tuesday (Feb. 28) met with members of the Civil Association of Taiwanese in Argentina (ACTA) at a banquet to foster closer links between the local Taiwanese community and the Taiwan representative office in Buenos Aires.

Hsie thanked the ACTA members for supporting the government’s Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) and diplomatic work, assisting the representative office, and actively promoting cultural and economic exchanges between Taiwan and Argentina, according to a Taipei Economic and Cultural Office press release.

Hsie said that the representative office would welcome any suggestions from the Taiwanese community regarding any government policies or OCAC work. She also welcomed people to stay in contact with office staff.

As the pandemic subsides, the office’s OCAC department will gradually resume activities, Hsie said, including cultural troupes, Taiwanese culinary lectures, and related events.

The representative office will fully assist local Taiwanese organizations to hold these events and to promote cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Argentina, the representative said.

Hsie arrived in Argentina on Feb. 27 and replaced Miguel Tsao (曹立傑), who is currently Taiwan’s ambassador to Guatemala.
