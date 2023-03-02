Taiwan COVID deaths surpass 18,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (March 2) announced 13,804 local COVID cases, a 1.98% decrease from the same day last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, at a press conference also confirmed 299 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 10,069,539. The 35 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 18,010.

According to CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝), from Feb. 19-25, there were 98,700 new COVID cases reported, a decrease of 13.8% from the 114,513 recorded in the previous week. From Feb. 24 to March 2, there was an average of 11,843 local COVID cases, 190 imported cases, and 43 deaths, also representing a downward trend from the previous week.

Among the COVID deaths reported last week, 94% had a history of chronic diseases, 63% had not received three doses of COVID vaccines, and 93% were over 60 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CECC urges encourages people who are unvaccinated, under-vaccinated, or unboosted for COVID to receive at least one jab this year under the "vaccine + 1" program, which starts on March 6.