DHL Global Forwarding opens facility in Brisbane to meet surging demand for perishable goods export

DHL Global Forwarding is investing 17 million AUD (11 million EUR) over ten years for the new 4,880sqm facility

It houses the largest international cold chain services in Brisbane

A green facility to help customers achieve a greener supply chain

New facility in Brisbane to meet the surging demand for Australian perishable goods export

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 2 March 2023 - DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, opens its newest facility in Brisbane to meet the surging demand for Australian perishable goods export, with an investment of AU$17 million (11 million EUR) over ten years.Queensland's total agricultural and food exports hit AU$10.72 billion in 2022, a steep 25.5% increase from the previous year. To cater to this growing demand, the newly launched 4,880sqm facility houses the largest international cold chain services in Brisbane at 1,700sqm, offering complete cold chain services for goods such as high-quality meat, fresh produce and seafood. It is at Brisbane airport with airside access, the first and only freight forwarder to have such access, and is close to the Port of Brisbane.George Lawson, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Australia said, "We built the new Brisbane facility to meet the fast-growing demand for perishables. The agricultural and fisheries sector is a key foundation of Queensland's economy, and it has remained robust despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Queensland's total agricultural and food export has seen a 16% increase from the average of the past five years and is set to continue rising in the foreseeable future. Expanding our facilities will help cater to this rising demand and help our customers transport these time and temperature-sensitive perishable goods quickly and efficiently. The new facility will also support general cargo growth in Queensland."Lachlan Elliott, Station Manager – Queensland, DHL Global Forwarding Australia added, "Queensland's agricultural produce is renowned for being high quality, safe and nutritious, which makes it very popular among global consumers. In fact, Queensland exports more than half of its agricultural output. The right supply chain solutions are critical to ensuring that these perishables can reach consumers in pristine condition. Our new facility in Brisbane will do exactly that, especially in our environmentally sustainable offerings, to help customers achieve a greener supply chain."The new facility is aligned with the principles of Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) 5 star Greenstar. A combination of green practices will allow the facility to reduce yearly carbon emissions by 458 tonnes, equivalent to taking almost 100 passenger vehicles off the roads for a year. It features solar panels, which allow for 35% annual energy offset and batteries to store excess solar energy for night operations. The facility also utilizes energy-efficient lighting with motion sensors, rainwater harvesting and EV charging points.In addition, the facility boasts an open design to facilitate collaboration and hybrid working, and large areas of natural light indoors with various green spaces for recreation, to create a more comfortable workplace for employees.Hashtag: #DHL

