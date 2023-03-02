Taiwan's Foxconn chair meets PM Modi as firm ups India presence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India on Tuesday (Feb. 28) to discuss deepening collaboration between the Taiwanese tech giant and the South Asian country.

“Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India’s tech and innovation eco-system,” Modi said via his official Twitter account. Foxconn said that the purpose of the meeting was to update Modi on the company’s progress in the country.

In November, Reuters reported that Foxconn planned to up its workforce in India to 73,000 by adding 53,000 extra staff over the next two years. The decision was apparently made amid increasing disruption to the company’s China operations due to Beijing’s zero-COVID policy.

The plan to increase staff was followed by the announcement that Foxconn had invested a further US$500 million (NT$1.5 billion) in its India operations. Reuters further reported J.P. Morgan analysis that predicted 25% of all Apple products may be made in India by 2025, for which Foxconn is a major manufacturer.

The meeting is Liu’s second with Modi after the two met to discuss India’s electronics and electric vehicle industries in June 2022, according to CNA.