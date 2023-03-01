Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Value to Hit USD 23.2 Bn by 2032

The Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment market refers to the market for drugs and therapies used for the treatment of bacterial infections that affect the skin and skin structures. The market includes antibiotics, antifungal agents, and other therapies.

The global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market size is expected to be worth around USD 23.2 Bn by 2032 from USD 9.5 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The scope of the ABSSSI treatment market includes the global market for drugs and therapies used for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. The market is segmented by drug class, mode of administration, and geography.

Market Demand and Trend:

The ABSSSI treatment market is witnessing growing demand for advanced therapies and drugs that provide better efficacy and safety profiles. The market is also witnessing a trend toward the development of new drugs and therapies that can overcome drug resistance and provide broader coverage against different types of bacterial infections.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market:

North America is currently the largest market for ABSSSI treatment, driven by the high prevalence of skin infections and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and technologies in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for ABSSSI treatment, driven by the increasing incidence of skin infections and growing awareness about advanced treatment options.

Key Takeaways:

The global ABSSSI treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of skin infections, growing geriatric population, and rising demand for advanced therapies.

Antibiotics are the most commonly used drugs for the treatment of ABSSSI, accounting for a significant share of the market.

The market is highly competitive, with several established and emerging players competing for market share.

North America is currently the largest market for ABSSSI treatment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by the increasing incidence of skin infections and growing awareness about advanced treatment options.

What’s New?

Some of the latest developments in the ABSSSI treatment market include:

In January 2022, Paratek Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of their drug NUZYRA (omadacycline) for the treatment of ABSSSI. The drug demonstrated non-inferiority compared to standard of care treatments.

In November 2021, GlaxoSmithKline announced the approval of their drug Fetcroja (cefiderocol) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ABSSSI caused by susceptible gram-negative bacteria.

In September 2021, Merck announced the launch of their new antibacterial drug Recarbrio (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam) for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and ABSSSI.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The major drivers of the ABSSSI treatment market include the increasing prevalence of skin infections, growing geriatric population, rising demand for advanced therapies, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early and appropriate treatment of skin infections.

Restraints:

The high cost of advanced therapies and the increasing incidence of antibiotic resistance are some of the major restraints of the ABSSSI treatment market. In addition, the lack of awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the appropriate use of antibiotics and the benefits of advanced therapies can also be a restraint for the market.

Opportunities:

The ABSSSI treatment market offers significant opportunities for players to develop and launch new drugs and therapies that can provide better efficacy and safety profiles. The market also offers opportunities for players to expand their presence in emerging markets such as the Asia-Pacific region.

Challenges:

The major challenges faced by the ABSSSI treatment market include the high cost of advanced therapies, the increasing incidence of antibiotic resistance, and the lack of awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the appropriate use of antibiotics and the benefits of advanced therapies. In addition, regulatory and reimbursement issues can also be a challenge for players in the market.

Key Market Segments

Based on Infection Type

Hospital-acquired ABSSSIs

Community-acquired ABSSSIs

Based on the Drug Type

Oral Antibiotics

Parental Antibiotics

Based on the Route of Administration

Oral Route

Parental Route

Topical Route

Based on Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Key Players

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Aceragen, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Allergen

Cumberland Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Accord Healthcare ltd. (a subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Other Key Players

Top Frequently Asked Questions 1. What is the ABSSSI treatment market? The ABSSSI treatment market refers to the market for drugs and therapies used for the treatment of bacterial infections that affect the skin and skin structures. 2. What are the major drivers of the ABSSSI treatment market? The major drivers of the ABSSSI treatment market include the increasing prevalence of skin infections, growing geriatric population, rising demand for advanced therapies, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early and appropriate treatment of skin infections. 3. What are the major restraints of the ABSSSI treatment market? The major restraints of the ABSSSI treatment market include the high cost of advanced therapies and the increasing incidence of antibiotic resistance. In addition, the lack of awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the appropriate use of antibiotics and the benefits of advanced therapies can also be a restraint for the market. 4. Which region is the largest market for ABSSSI treatment? North America is currently the largest market for ABSSSI treatment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. 5. What are some recent developments in the ABSSSI treatment market? Recent developments in the ABSSSI treatment market include the approval of GlaxoSmithKline's drug Fetcroja by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of ABSSSI caused by susceptible gram-negative bacteria, the launch of Merck's new antibacterial drug Recarbrio for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and ABSSSI, and the positive results of Paratek Pharmaceuticals' Phase 3 clinical trial of their drug NUZYRA for the treatment of ABSSSI.

