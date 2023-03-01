Aesthetic Implants Market Sales to Top USD 10 Bn in Revenues by 2032 | CAGR of 7.8%

The global aesthetic implants market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, the increasing adoption of aesthetic implants among the aging population, and the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures among millennials.

The global aesthetic implants market size is expected to be worth around USD 10 Bn by 2032 from USD 4.8 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Scope:

The aesthetic implants market includes products such as breast implants, facial implants, body contouring implants, and others. The market is segmented by product type, material, end-user, and region.

Key Takeaways:



Breast implants are the largest segment of the market, followed by facial implants.



North America is the largest market for aesthetic implants, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Market Demand and Trend

The demand for aesthetic implants is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing adoption of aesthetic implants by the aging population. A key trend in the market is the increasing use of silicone-based implants due to their durability and natural feel.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market:

North America is currently the largest market for aesthetic implants, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The major drivers of the aesthetic implants market include the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures, the growing adoption of aesthetic implants by the aging population, and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, the increasing availability of advanced technologies and materials for aesthetic implants is also driving the market.

Restraints:

The major restraints of the aesthetic implants market include the high cost of procedures and implants and the potential risks and complications associated with implant procedures.

Opportunities:

The growing adoption of aesthetic procedures in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil presents significant growth opportunities for players in the aesthetic implants market. In addition, the development of new technologies and materials for implants also presents opportunities for innovation in the market.

Challenges:

The major challenges faced by the aesthetic implants market include the increasing regulatory scrutiny of implant procedures, and the potential risks and complications associated with implant procedures.

Market Key Players

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Allergen (AbbVie Inc.)

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics plc

Institut Straumann AG

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M

Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

Launch of new products such as MotivaImagine 3D imaging technology for breast augmentation.

Approval of new products such as the Allergan Natrelle INSPIRA SoftTouch breast implants.

Growing trend towards the development of more natural-looking implants and the use of advanced materials such as biodegradable implants.

Advancements in technology such as the use of 3D printing for the production of customized implants.

Key Market Segments

Based on Implant Type

Breast Implants

Dental Implants

Facial Implants

Other Implant Types

Based on Gender Type

Female

Male

Based on End-User

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Based on the Material Type

Metals

Ceramic

Polymer

Biological Materials

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are aesthetic implants?

Aesthetic implants are medical devices used to enhance the appearance of a person’s body or face. These implants are typically made of silicone or other materials and are used in procedures such as breast augmentation and facial reconstruction.

2. What are the major types of aesthetic implants?

The major types of aesthetic implants include breast implants, facial implants, body contouring implants, and others.

3. What are the major drivers of the aesthetic implants market?

The major drivers of the aesthetic implants market include the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures, the growing adoption of aesthetic implants by the aging population, and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

4. What are the major restraints of the aesthetic implants market?

The major restraints of the aesthetic implants market include the high cost of procedures and implants, the potential risks and complications associated with implant procedures.

5. Which region is the largest market for aesthetic implants?

North America is currently the largest market for aesthetic implants, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

