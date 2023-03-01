Agriculture Tires Market 2022 Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Trends, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Global Agriculture Tires Market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19.

The global agriculture tires market is estimated to grow to a valuation of US$ 14,215.9 Million in terms of revenue and 93,876.4 thousand Units in terms of volume by 2030. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.

The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally.

It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close. This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs.

According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

By Tire Type

Bias

Radial

By Application

Tractor Front Rear

Harvesters

Attachments/ Implements

Sprayers/ Irrigation

Forestry

MPT (Multi-purpose Tires)

Others

By End Users (Distribution Channel)

OEMs

After Market Online Offline (Specialized/ Tire Retail store)

Retread Tires

By Rim Size

<15’’

15-24’’

24-42’’

>42’’

By Region/Country

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Myanmar South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Key Players Insights

Bridgestone, Michelin Group, Goodyear, Continental AG, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Hankook, Yokohama, Cheng Shin, Zhongce Rubber, Giti and Toyo among others.

