Imagine you've just arrived in Germany and have already made a new friend. What's the typical way to greet another person in Germany, you wonder? Most... Imagine you've just arrived in Germany and have already made a new friend. What's the typical way to greet another person in Germany, you wonder? Most people extend their right hand for a handshake, while maintaining eye contact. Close friends might give each other a little peck on the cheek or hug.