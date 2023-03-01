US House committee passes 8 bills backing Taiwan’s resistance against China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday (Feb. 28) passed eight bills supporting Taiwan's resistance against China, including a bill requiring the U.S. State Department to regularly review the guidelines for exchanges with Taiwan.

During a meeting of the Select Committee on the CCP titled "The Chinese Communist Party's Threat to America," of the 11 bills that supported Taiwan and sought to contain China were proposed, eight were passed by oral vote. Among those that passed was the "Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act," which requires the U.S. State Department to regularly review its guidelines for engagement with Taiwan, submit a report to Congress at least every two years to strengthen the governing body's supervision of U.S.-Taiwan relations, and ensure that any U.S. policy changes deepen and strengthen bilateral relations.

Among the anti-China legislation agreed upon were the "PRC is Not A Developing Country Act," the "Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act," and the "Undersea Cable Control Act."

In addition, the three remaining bills involved holding China accountable for the spy balloon, prohibiting the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, and authorizing appropriations to set up a "Countering the People’s Republic of China Malign Influence Fund." There are differing opinions among committee members and a vote on these remaining acts will be held on Wednesday (March 1).

Bills passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee will be sent to the House of Representatives for review. If both the House and Senate chambers pass the legislation, it will be handed over to President Biden for his approval and signature into law.