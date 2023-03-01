Industrial Gears Market 2022 to 2027 Size, Trends, Share, Top Key Players Forecast and Business Growing Strategies

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global Industrial Gears Market encompasses all of the factors that will impact the market in the coming years. The report covers a variety of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, shareholding segments, latest trends, future prospects, innovations, strategies, etc.

The global industrial gears market was valued at US$ 204 Billion in 2021 and is expected to exceed US$ 273 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable regulatory standards for tax breaks for infrastructure ventures are primarily driving the growth of the global Industrial Gears Market. In addition, other factors like the rapidly growing urban population, technological advancements, and growing R&D activities will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

However, risks associated with equipment handling and high machine costs are expected to stymie the growth of the Industrial Gears market. This report on the global Industrial & Heavy Machinery Market outlines every subject impacting the market. The report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on every segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Industrial Gears market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the global Industrial Gears Market.

Regional Analysis

The global industrial gears market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product:

Spur Gear

Planetary Gear

Helical Gear

Rack and Pinion Gear

Worm Gear

Bevel Gear

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Aviation

Agricultural Machinery

Construction Machinery

Material Handling

Mining Equipment

Oilfield Equipment

Power Plants

Pulp and Paper

Steel and Manufacturing

Others

By Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

Aero Gear Inc., Precipart Corporation, ITAMCO, Riley Gear Corporation, Atlas Gear Company, David Brown Santasalo, Eaton, Philadelphia Gear, Gear Motions, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation and Caterpillar Inc. among others.

