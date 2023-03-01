Alexa
Taiwan wins gold medal at trap shooting event in Kuwait

Yang Kun-pi already qualified for Paris Olympics

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/01 17:41
Taiwan's Yang Kun-pi has already qualified for the Paris Olympics. (Facebook, Yang Kun-pi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese athlete Yang Kun-pi (楊昆弼) won the gold medal for men’s trap shooting at the Asian Shotgun Cup in Kuwait Tuesday (Feb. 28).

By winning a bronze medal at the World Shotgun Championships in Croatia last year, the 24-year-old became the first Taiwanese athlete to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Adding a gold medal to his collection would raise his confidence for the Asian Games scheduled for September in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday (March 1).

During the run-up to Kuwait, Yang at one point fell back to 10th place, but he recovered to qualify for the Asian Shotgun Cup and eventually went on to win it, snatching the gold.

Yang’s next step toward the Asian Games was the March 4-13 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
