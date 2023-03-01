Taiwan SBL cheerleaders drop into splits to distract player

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cheerleaders from Super Basketball League (SBL) are the latest group of performers drawing criticism for intentionally wearing revealing outfits and making obscene movements to distract opposing players while shooting free throws.

Amid controversy over obscene movements by cheerleaders from the P.League+ (PLG) last week, the cheerleading team for Changhua BLL, LuxyGirls, could be seen beneath the basket wearing skimpy, gaudy outfits and striking sexual poses while opposing Taiwan players took foul shots.

With about nine seconds left on the clock in a game held between Chang BLL and Taiwan Beer on Sunday (Feb. 26), Taiwan Beer player Su Pai-chang (蘇柏彰) was preparing to take a free throw. Two cheerleaders wearing pink thongs can be seen turning their backs to Su, dropping into the splits, and twerking.



Two LuxyGirls members (right) go into splits during Su's foul shot. (YouTube, Be Heroes screenshot)

One of the announcers jokingly pointed out, "Now they are all going into the splits." Su missed the shot and the announcer laughed as he said that the cheerleader's actions may have affected his concentration.

LuxyGirls have been dubbed "Taiwan's first American-style cheerleading squad and usually appear at Changhua BLL home games. Taiwanese actress Karen Hu's (胡盈禎) ex-husband and plastic surgeon Lee Chin-liang (李進良) originally signed the cheerleading group for NT$5 million, reported Liberty Times.



Uniform worn by LuxyGirls that day. (Instagram, LuxyGirls photo)

On Feb. 18, the cheerleading team for the PLG's Formosa Taishin Dreamers drew criticism for making provocative movements in schoolgirl uniforms with short skirts while Jeremy Lin and his teammates from the Kaohsiung 17Live Steelers took free throws. On Feb. 20, the captain of the squad, Tzutzu (梓梓), issued an apology on her Instagram account which read: "In the future, we will make clearer norms for the girls. Thank you for your criticism and advice, and I am sorry for giving some fans a bad impression. We will work harder in the future."



LuxyGirls member warming up before game. (Instagram, LuxyGirls photo)

Many netizens believed the cheerleader's moves were excessive:

"Anyone would be distracted by this."

"Really vulgar."

"Really indecent, is this a basketball court or a meat market?"

"Who is going to apologize this time?"

"The cheerleaders turned into nightclub hostesses."



LuxyGirls member Natalia Manikhina stretches before game. (Instagram, LuxyGirls photo)

SBL has yet to respond to a request for comment from Taiwan News on the cheerleaders' controversial behavior on Sunday.