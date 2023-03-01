Dwight Howard drops 37 pts in T1 League All-Star Game in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA big man Dwight Howard dropped 37 points in the first-ever T1 League All-Star Game on Tuesday (Feb. 28) in Taipei.

The game took place at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with players split up into Team Infinity and Team Beyond, according to CNA. Team Infinity came out on top with a 179-124 victory over Team Beyond.

Howard, who plays for the Taoyuan Leopards, had 37 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was also named the T1 League All-Star Game’s MVP.

During an interview at center court after the game, Howard said, “Taiwan, I just want to say how grateful I am to be here. Thank you so much for coming out and supporting us in our first-ever All-Star Game. It means so much to me and everyone else who played. We really appreciate you and we love you so much. Thank you.”

When asked what part of the All-Star activities he enjoyed the most, from taking part in the three-point contest, to being a judge for the slam dunk contest, to the actual All-Star Game itself, Howard said “The whole day was amazing.” He then thanked his teammates, the coach, the players from Team Beyond, and finally the fans for coming out.