Taiwan raises Cambodia travel alert after human H5N1 cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has raised its travel alert for Cambodia after two people were infected with H5N1 bird flu, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Wednesday (March 1).

An 11-year-old girl died Feb. 22 from the Southeast Asian country’s first human case of the avian flu in nine years. Her father was later also confirmed to have been infected, though he only showed mild symptoms, while 11 other contacts tested negative.

As a result of the increased environmental risk, Taiwan raised its travel warning from a suggestion to the level of an alert on Feb. 24, the CDC reminded the public on Wednesday.

Since 2005, Cambodia has recorded 58 human cases of bird flu, causing 39 deaths, with 80% of the reported patients being children under the age of 14. Visitors to the country are advised to maintain basic hygiene standards and to avoid close contact with birds and poultry.