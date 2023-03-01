Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan raises Cambodia travel alert after human H5N1 cases

CDC advises travelers to take basic hygienic precautions

  127
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/01 16:02
Taiwan raises its travel alert for Cambodia following the death of a girl from H5N1. 

Taiwan raises its travel alert for Cambodia following the death of a girl from H5N1.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has raised its travel alert for Cambodia after two people were infected with H5N1 bird flu, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Wednesday (March 1).

An 11-year-old girl died Feb. 22 from the Southeast Asian country’s first human case of the avian flu in nine years. Her father was later also confirmed to have been infected, though he only showed mild symptoms, while 11 other contacts tested negative.

As a result of the increased environmental risk, Taiwan raised its travel warning from a suggestion to the level of an alert on Feb. 24, the CDC reminded the public on Wednesday.

Since 2005, Cambodia has recorded 58 human cases of bird flu, causing 39 deaths, with 80% of the reported patients being children under the age of 14. Visitors to the country are advised to maintain basic hygiene standards and to avoid close contact with birds and poultry.
bird flu
avian flu
H5N1
Cambodia
travel alert
CDC
Taiwan Centers for Disease Control

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 12,792 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12,792 local COVID cases
2023/02/26 16:11
Taiwan official apologizes over egg shortage
Taiwan official apologizes over egg shortage
2023/02/22 12:03
Taiwan egg prices continue to rise due to avian flu
Taiwan egg prices continue to rise due to avian flu
2023/02/13 17:59
Is Taiwan experiencing another egg shortage?
Is Taiwan experiencing another egg shortage?
2023/02/08 17:10
Avian flu outbreak at central Taiwan poultry farm results in 24,000 culled hens
Avian flu outbreak at central Taiwan poultry farm results in 24,000 culled hens
2023/02/08 11:42