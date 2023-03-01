Taiwan adds 11,995 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 11,995 local COVID cases on Wednesday (March 1), with 217 imported cases and 27 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 25.7% from the same day last week.

Taiwan has confirmed a total of 10,055,439 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 17,319 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Taiwan’s COVID mask mandate has been eased in phases, and the indoor mask mandate was lifted on Feb. 20, with schools set to follow suit next Monday (March 6).

Exceptions are still in some places, including hospitals, care homes, and public transport.