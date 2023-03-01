Industrial Hearables Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Latest Trends, Revenue, and Forecast 2031

The global industrial hearables market size is expected to reach $2,038.3 million by 2026 from $151.7 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2019 to 2026. Hearable technology is referred to as a hybrid technology that combines the advantage of wearable technology with hearing devices. Hearable devices are now enabled with inbuilt voice-enabled virtual assistant and wireless communication features. In addition, these devices ensure hearing aids among users in noisy working environments in an industry or enterprise.

The global industrial hearable market is analyzed by type, technology, application, end user, and region.

Increase in demand for wireless headsets is majorly driving the growth of the industrial hearables market, owing to shift in preference of consumers from wired headphones to wireless headphones. Moreover, emergence of hearable computing and surge in need for mobility services is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, growing focus toward adoption of hearing device to prevent hearing loss due to noise pollution in the industrial sector and rapid advancements in hearable technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, high price of industrial hearable is expected to hinder the growth of the industrial hearables market.

The global industrial hearable market is analyzed by type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is fragmented into in ear and over ear segments. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into DECT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. The applications covered in this study include industrial wireless audio/voice application and industrial noise cancellation application. By end-user, it is categorized into construction, mining, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the global industrial hearables market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

? In Ear

? Over Ear

BY CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGY

? Bluetooth

? Wi-Fi

? DECT

? Others

BY APPLICATION

? Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice Application

? Industrial Noise Cancellation Application

BY END-USER

? Construction

? Manufacturing

? Mining

? Others

BY REGION

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

