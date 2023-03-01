Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2030

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled, “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type, Application, Technology, Processing Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global artificial intelligence chip market size was valued at $6,638.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $91,185.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43273

At present, North America dominates the artificial intelligence chip market owing to technological advancements. Ongoing R&D activities in autonomous vehicles, healthcare, cyber security, and security & access control are expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, increase in penetration of head-up display screens in luxury cars, smart wearables, and growth in venture capital investments propel the adoption of AI solutions in this region, followed by Europe. In 2018, U.S. dominated the North America market and UK led the overall AI chip market in Europe. However, in Asia-Pacific, China currently dominates the market.

China has progressively competed with the U.S. in technological innovations in AI. Many tech companies in China, such as Baidu, invested heavily in technology and have employed skilled employees from its foreign rivals. The enormous data generated by numerous internet users in the country is expected to be a key driving factor for the global artificial intelligence chip market growth. In addition, in May 2018, Cambricon (pioneer in the field of smart chips in the world) unveiled its 3rd generation AI chip for edge devices with the help of TSMC 7nm technology. In addition, the company aims for having one billion smart devices which is expected to be using its AI processor.

AI chips are powerful to handle large and parallel operations efficiently. Various chip makers companies are acquiring AI startups to enhance and strengthen their AI chip product portfolio. For instance, Intel acquired Nervana, a small AI software firm for its deep learning accelerator GPU chip. GPUs are highly adopted chip for neural networks. Neural network processors are built for deep learning, offering high speed bi-direction data transfer. GPU is a crucial component of AI and Machine Learning. Nvidia, AMD, Xilinx, Qualcomm, and Intel are some of the AI chip makers. Moreover, Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, MediaTek, and Samsung are the top AI chip makers for the smartphone market. Nvidia and AMD are the top sellers to sell GPU for AI-based services.

The growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market is driven by increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. AI can provide impetus to initiate smart city programs in the developing countries such as India. Tools and technologies that are artificially intelligent possess a massive potential in transforming interconnected digital homes and smart cities. Furthermore, the creation of a chip that embeds inbuilt AI network has emerged as an opportunity for the AI chip market. However, dearth of skilled workforce restrains the AI chip market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the artificial intelligence chip market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43273

Client Focus Area in this Report

Is the influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market taken into account in this report?

Yes. We have definitely taken COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war into account throughout the research because of their significant effects on the global supply chain relationships and raw material price system. We also go into great detail about the effects of the pandemic and the war on the Industry.

Can I change the report’s scope and make it my own to meet my needs?

Yes. Multidimensional, deep-level, and high-quality requirements that are specifically tailored to our customers can help them accurately grasp market opportunities, easily confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies, and act quickly, giving them enough time and space for market competition.

How did the list of important players for the report come about?

We specifically study both the top businesses that are influential on a worldwide scale as well as the regional small and medium-sized businesses that play vital roles and have significant growth potential in order to clearly reflect the competitive condition of the industry.

What are the key sources of your data?

In putting together the report, both primary and secondary data sources were consulted. Comprehensive interviews with important thought leaders, subject-matter specialists (such as directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, and end-users are examples of primary sources. Research of major firms’ annual and financial reports, public records, fresh journals, etc., are examples of secondary sources. We also collaborate with a few outside datasets.

Key Findings of the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market:

Based on chip type, the GPU segment led the AI chip market in 2018. However, the ASIC segment is anticipated to overtake the GPU type in the near future, in terms of revenue.

The natural language processing application dominated the global AI chip market in 2018.

The North America region held the majority of artificial intelligence chip market share in 2018.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the global artificial intelligence chip market in 2018. However, the others segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43273

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com