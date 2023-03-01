Gate Driver IC Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2031

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled, ”Gate Driver IC Market by Transistor type, Semiconductor material, Mode of attachment, Isolation Technique and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025,”the global gate driver IC market size was valued at $1,260.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,040.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. A gate driver IC is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor.

The “ Gate Driver IC Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Gate Driver IC Market Report The key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, Texas Instrument, ROHM Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Semtech. covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Gate driver ICs are well-suited for many applications such as major home appliances, industrial motor drives, solar invertors, UPS, switched mode power supplies, and high-voltage lightning. In addition, the use of power transistors in various renewable energy system has accelerated the adoption of gate driver ICs among various manufacturers. Increase in usage of silicon carbide gate drivers and gallium nitrite gate drivers ensures advanced protection from short circuit

Growing number of digital electronic devices, adoption of advanced electronic vehicles, and advanced virtual systems, has fostered several growth opportunities for gate driver ICs market share globally. Prominent players are introducing new products and are acquiring smaller semiconductor companies to strengthen their market presence and deliver next generation power modules. For instance, Infineon Technologies AG introduced the IRS2007S 200 V half-bridge gate driver IC in a standard SOIC-8 (DSO-8) package. This new product features undervoltage-lockout (UVLO). The new gate driver ensures a higher reliability in start-up operations than the previous product generations. The launched product is tailored for low voltage and medium voltage and are suited for power tools household and garden equipment, as well as light electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters and drones.

The use of gate driver IC market in consumer electronics and electric vehicles is expected to drive the market for gate driver IC technology during the forecast period. The need for intelligent power management services and standardized hardware platforms by different industries has increased use of gate driver IC. The US is the fastest adopter of technology owing to which the growth of consumer electronics device, upcoming automobile technology such as electric & hybrid vehicles, healthcare monitoring systems, and others is high. Increase in disposable income of the people in the US drives the sales of the equipped gate driver ICs.

Asia-Pacific is leading the gate driver IC market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the near future. This is attributed to increase in demand for high-voltage operating devices. Moreover, organizations across verticals are realizing the importance of gate driver integrated circuits to ensure power management, which fuel the market growth. Furthermore, high demand for automated switching devices and power modules is expected to be the key trend that would influence the gate driver IC market growth.

Key Findings of the Gate Driver Ic Market:

In 2017, the IGBT subsegment generated the highest revenue in the global gate driver IC market.

In 2017, the industrial segment generated the highest revenue among the applications in the global gate driver IC market.

