Smart Exoskeleton Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2031

The global smart exoskeleton market was valued at $125.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,896.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 41.3% from 2018 to 2025. A smart exoskeleton is a powered system comprising sensors and actuators that use feedback from the wearer to provide enhanced assistance to specific body parts or the entire body while lowering energy expenditure.

The “ Smart Exoskeleton Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Smart Exoskeleton Market Report covers KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED, , ATOUN Inc., BIONIK, CYBERDYNE, INC., Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Technaid. S.L., US Bionics, Inc. potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Smart exoskeletons are constructed using rigid materials (metals or carbon fiber) and flexible materials. Moreover, these systems makes use of algorithm to device assistance strategy for the wearer. They are extensively deployed for clinical purposes to provide effective exercise and therapy for patients. They find their major application in industries where workers are required to perform physically demanding tasks. In addition, these systems are being developed to aid in military body parts by improving physical capabilities of soldiers

Upsurge in demand for use in clinical purposes and in industrial body parts is the key factor expected to drive the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market during the forecast period. However, concerns related to affordability restrains the market growth. The smart exoskeleton market is analyzed and estimated according to the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2018-2025.

The global smart exoskeleton market is segmented based on component, type, body part, region. On the basis of component, the market is fragmented into sensors, actuators, power source, control system, and others. By type, it is classified into upper body, lower body, and full body. Depending on body part, it is classified as industries, healthcare, military and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes the study of the smart exoskeleton market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Smart Exoskeleton Key Market Segments:

By Component

Sensors

Actuators

Power Source

Control System

Others

By Type

Soft Exoskeleton

Rigid Exoskeleton

By Body Part

Upper Body

Lower Body

Full Body

By Application

Industrial

Healthcare

Military

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

