Jeremy Lin battles brother for 1st time in Taiwan's P.LEAGUE+

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jeremy Lin (林書豪) on Tuesday (Feb. 28) took on his younger brother in the P.LEAGUE+ (PLG) for the first time, with Lin criticizing the media for failing to properly acknowledge his brother's basketball abilities.

Jeremy Lin's Kaohsiung 17 LIVE Steelers played Joseph Lin's (林書緯) New Taipei Kings for the first time. Jeremy Lin led his team with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Joseph Lin contributed 10 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists.



Jeremy Lin (right) drives past Quincy Davis. (CNA photo)

The Steelers ended up losing to the Kings 101 to 88. After the game, the two brothers took to center court and Jeremy reflected on how they were underestimated throughout their childhood and became emotional as he praised his brother as one of the top players in the league over the past three years.

When asked to comment further during a post-game press conference, Jeremy said that when Joseph became a professional player, he shied away from speaking up for himself, and Jeremy said it angered him to think about the ways the media had diminished his brother's standing.



Joseph Lin (left) guards Jeremy Lin. (CNA photo)

Jeremy said that in his first season, his brother was deemed to be too thin and too short to be a professional player, but yet that same year he was selected to the All-Star Game. He said Joseph led the league in assists in his first and second year.

"Despite always being understated, he won three championships and has the highest plus-minus value in the league on two different teams for three years," said Jeremy. "I see him being criticized and underestimated by fans and reporters. Do you know how difficult it is to have the highest plus-minus value every year?"



Jeremy Lin takes jumper. (CNA photo)

Jeremy lamented that those who do not understand basketball "don't care about these things." He added that "Only when you understand basketball can you understand the help and influence he brings.”

The former NBA player said Joseph spends hours watching film to constantly improve his game, and that he was frustrated to see the public criticize his brother. Jeremy said his brother often does not speak up for himself and always puts his teammates ahead of himself, before pausing and apologizing for "saying too much."



Joseph Lin celebrates after hitting a three. (CNA photo)

Jeremy then said it was natural for Joseph to get annoyed by the frequent questions about his older brother. "No matter what he does, he will always be in my shadow," said Jeremy.

"That's why in our family, we go out of our way to let him know that you are not Shu-hao's (Jeremy's) younger brother, you are Shu-wei (Joseph)." Jeremy said that the public always labels Joseph as his brother and he "has no identity of his own, you cannot see his greatness, that's why he doesn't want to answer these questions."



Shirly Lin (center) stands with sons as she wears jersey that supports both teams. (CNA photo)



Shirly Lin (center) poses with her two sons as they swap jerseys after game. (CNA photo)



The two brothers interviewed at center court after the game. (CNA photo)

Highlights of the battle between the two Lin brothers:

Jeremy Lin's interview at center court:

Official post-game press conference: