BenQ’s GW90 Series Eye-care Monitors Revitalize At-Home Workspaces with Ergonomic Style for Programmers and Hybrid Workers

USB-C QHD Displays Support Multitasking Productivity, Flexible Ergonomics, and Health-Conscious Lifestyles

Model

GW2790QT

GW3290QT

Product Colour

White

White

Panel Type

IPS

IPS

LCD Size (in)

27"

31.5"

Aspect Ratio

16:9

16:9

Resolution

QHD (2560X1440)

QHD (2560x1440)

Display Area (mm)

596.74 x 335.66

698.11 x 392.69

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2331(H) x 0.2331(V)

0.2727(H) x 0.2727(V)

Typ. Brightness (cd/m2)

350

350

Typ. Contrast

1000:1

1000:1

Viewing Angle (L/R; U/D)

(CR>=10)

178°/178°

178°/178°

Refresh Rate

75Hz

75Hz

Display Colors

16.7 million

16.7 million

Color Bit

8 Bits

8 Bits

Color Gamut

99%sRGB

99%sRGB

Color Mode

Standard / Coding / Care Mode / M-Book / Movie / Game

/ ePaper / User

Standard / Coding / Care Mode / M-Book / Movie / Game

/ ePaper / User

Dimensions & Weight

Dimensions (W x H x D)

14.7 x 24.2 x 2.4 inch



372.3 x 614.0 x 62.0 mm



without stand

16.9 x 28.1 x 2.5 inch



428.7 x 714.6 x 62.6 mm



without stand

Net Weight

8.4 kg

18.52 lbs

10.1 kg



22.2 lbs

Net Weight without Stand

5.5 kg



12.13 lbs

7.2 kg



15.8 lbs

Gross Weight

10.5 kg



23.15 lbs

12.6 kg



27.8 lbs

I/O

Built-in Speaker

2Wx2

2Wx2

HDMI Input (1.4)

Yes

Yes

DP in (1.2)

V

V

DP out (MST)

V

V

USB C

Upstream PD 65W x1 (DP alt)

Downstream with BC1.2

charging x1

Upstream PD 65W x1 (DP alt)

Downstream with BC1.2

charging x1

USB 3.2 gen1

Type A x3

Type A x3

Headphone Jack

V

V

Other Accessories

- Power cord (1.5m)



- USB-C cable (1.5m)



- HDMI 1.4 cable (1.5m)

- Power cord (1.5m)



- USB-C cable (1.5m)



- HDMI 1.4 cable (1.5m)

Ergonomic

Height Adjustment

Base + 110mm

Base + 110mm

Tilt (down/up)

-5˚ / +20˚

-5˚ / +20˚

Swivel (left/right)

20˚ / 20˚

20˚ / 20˚

Pivot

-90˚ / +90˚

-90˚/ +90˚



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 March 2023 - BenQ, the global leading innovator of displays and digital lifestyle devices, today unveiled the GW2790QT and GW3290QT, 27- and 32-inch 2K QHD monitors designed for maximum efficiency for any task and easy switching between devices and work activities. GW90 Series Eye-care monitors featuring eyecare technology, ergonomic design, USB-C data transfer, charging plus integrated USB-hub connection, as well as unique coding mode to enhance efficiency of programming work and visual comfort.With over 9 in 10 employers in Singapore allowing flexible work arrangements, the nation has been labelled as one of the " strongest champions" of hybrid work . In the new era of workplace flexibility, BenQ seeks to provide hybrid employees and desk workers with a comfortable and productive set up to improve the work-from-home experience."GW90 Series monitors help personalise modern hybrid-working lifestyles," said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation. "Their USB-C architecture simplifies multitasking productivity in traditional workspaces, at home, or even on the go. Software developers can benefit from specialized coding mode to ensure eye comfort and enhance work efficiency. Additionally, GW90 series facilitates remote collaboration with noise-cancelling communication and promoting holistic well-being via eye-care and fun aesthetic functionality."In exclusive coding mode, users can see an increased productivity of programming work and visual comfort by optimizing the contrast and saturation of dark mode. With distinguishable shades of color, coding mode can support software developers to focus more on work and relieve eye strain in workspace or dime surroundings. Starting from previous version of GW85TC series, the coding mode has been well-received on Amazon and e-commerce platforms. Users have left numerous positive comments on coding mode, saying it reduces symptoms of eye strain and supports work for long hours.Pioneering BenQ Eye-Care innovations including TUV Rheinland-certified Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light Technologies and Brightness Intelligence Gen2, which adds customizable settings to auto optimization of screen brightness. The color weakness mode compensation and simulated e-paper reading mode are also easily-navigated with BenQ Eye-CareU software for convenient and prolonged vision health protection.Further promoting work-life balance and well-being, GW2790QT and GW3290QT provide height adjustability and pivot rotation to arrange vertical screen viewing for easy coding and multiple daisy-chained monitors in comfortable productivity-enhancing orientations.Equipped with USB-C connection for data and video transmission and up to 65 watts of power delivery for charging laptops and phones, GW2790QT and GW3290QT monitors provide an integrated USB hub and comprehensive HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and audio ports for fast switching between peripherals and smart devices. Integrated Noise Filter Speakers and Noise Cancellation Microphone ensure crystal-clear remote conferencing for added versatility and productivity.Desktop devices, their cables, and office materials can be neatly organized using the optional GC01 base cover kit, which comes with two base cover inserts: a light grey cover with grooves and niches for smartphones, cables, pens, and office paraphernalia, and a green studded platform for setting up fun building blocks and brick figures.Helping professionals reduce clutter and easily switch between work and leisure, BenQ GW90 Series monitors promote better physical and mental health through ergonomic designs to enhance today's busy lifestyles.BenQ GW90 Series is available for purchase at $479 and $639 for the 27-inch and 32-inch monitors respectively and $29 for the base cover. The GW90 Series is available on Shopee and Lazada from 1 March onwards.To learn more about BenQ GW90QT Eye-care monitors, please visit here Hashtag: #BenQ

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life", BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightfully broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, digital cameras and camcorders, mobile computing devices, and lighting solutions. Because it matters.



