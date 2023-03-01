Ceramique Aesthetics Wins Multiple Awards At The 2023 Beauty Insider Spa & Salon Awards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 March 2023 - Esteemed local beauty and wellness spa, Ceramique Aesthetics, is delighted to announce that they have received multiple awards in the prestigious 2023 Spa & Salon Awards by Beauty Insider Singapore. Ceramique Aesthetics has won the following categories: Best Contouring / Sculpting Treatment, Best Body Acne Treatment, and Best Hair Removal ; Best SHR.



The Best Contouring / Sculpting Treatment recognises Ceramique Aesthetics’ INDIBA Bio-Stimulation Treatment, which is only available at Ceramique Aesthetics’ outlet on New Bridge Road, Chinatown. The treatment is medically-backed, CE-marked, and FDA-approved, having been found to improve aesthetic issues like cellulite and sagging skin by more than 80%.



Another body treatment awarded is the Bye Bacne Treatment, under the Best Body Acne Treatment. The Bye Bacne Treatment is designed to reduce signs of acne, hyperpigmentation, and ageing on the back that occur due to a buildup of dead skin cells and sebum. Aside from exfoliating the skin, the treatment also stimulates collagen and elastin production, paving the way for a moisturised back.



Ceramique Aesthetics’ Super Hair Removal was awarded Best Hair Removal ; Best SHR. The treatment applies the innovative SHR technology, which combines traditional IPL and Laser, to carry out a painless hair removal procedure suitable for sensitive areas of the body.



Established in 2017, Ceramique Aesthetics provides an oasis to refresh the mind, body, and soul. Its range of services caters to both the face and body, such as Breast Lifting treatment, Detoxifying Facial treatment, Body Slimming treatment, Naval Ear Candle therapy and Meridian Womb Rejuval therapy, to name a few. Ceramique Aesthetic’s adherence to the science of dermatology has garnered them numerous other awards besides Beauty Insider Singapore’s. In 2022, Ceramique Aesthetics clinched 3 awards in L’Officiel Singapore Spa Awards, namely Best Aesthetic Clinic, Best Acne Clearing Aesthetic Treatment for its Anti-Imperfect Extraction Facial, and Best Lifting Facial for its INDIBA Proionic Facelift Therapy, in addition to Harper’s Bazaar Spa Awards’ Best Pain-free Hair Removal - Brazilian for its Super Hair Removal service.



These awards in 2023 officially validate Ceramique Aesthetics as one of the leading aesthetic beauty centers in Singapore, and the brand aims to continue bringing personalised aesthetic solutions to the community with ever-changing skin and aesthetic needs.



For more information, please visit https://www.ceramique.com.sg/ or call +65 8699 6286 / +65 8890 3358.

