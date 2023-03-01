Kaia Gerber, Viola Davis and Mindy Kaling Shine in De Beers Jewellers

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach - 1 March 2023 - De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on model Kaia Gerber, actress Viola Davis and actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling.



From left to right: Viola Davis, Kaia Gerber and Mindy Kaling in De Beers Jewellers

Recent recipient of the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony winner) distinction, actress Viola Davis shined in Frozen Capture diamond earcuff and bracelet from The Alchemist of Light High Jewellery collection at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards as she took home the award for Best Actress in a Film.



Mindy Kaling chose to wear Idalia High Jewellery diamond necklace and Enchanted Lotus cocktail diamond ring to the 2023 Producer's Guild Awards.



Model Kaia Gerber dazzled in De Beers classic diamond earrings, bracelet and ring at the W Magazine Best Performances party.



About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.



De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.



De Beers Jewellers has 37 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.



