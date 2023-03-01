March Down to iShopChangi Online Tech Fair for Deals Up to 70% Off and More in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 March 2023 - From 1 – 12 March 2023, shop iShopChangi’s best-selling gadgets and electronics at deals going up to 70% off at its Online Tech Fair! With over 4,000 products to choose from, don’t miss out on the daily flash drops on brands like Apple, Dyson, Razer and more!





Deals for Travellers and Non-Travellers Alike to Take Advantage of



Snap up these sitewide deals on electronics and gadgets from the latest smartphones to beauty gadgets, this March. Fans of Android can look forward to the all-new Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G retailing at S$1,026.85, 7% off its usual price of S$1,109! Apple fans can enjoy 5% shaved off the iPhone 14 128GB, retailing it at S$1,243.10 (usual price, S$1,311.10).



Sporty audiophiles can cart out with big savings too! The Nakamichi NM-TW311 IEM True Wireless TWS Earphones are an excellent pair for working out, being water resistant and having a 6-hour-long battery life. Retailing at the price of S$91.08, it is a whopping 51% off its usual price of S$185.04.



Beauty aficionados and enthusiasts alike can grab great deals on iShopChangi’s Online Tech Fair too. Take the Gift Edition Dyson Airwrap™ Hair Multi-styler Complete Long (Topaz Orange) with Byzantine Purple Case hair dryer, for instance. With attachments and accessories that produce results comparable to a visit to the salon, it is a bargain at S$779 (9% off its usual price of S$859)! The award-winning Ya-Man Photo Plus Prestige S facial treatment device is also up for grabs with an amazing deal. Enjoy its beauty-salon-like functions at just S$1,029.54, 20% off its usual price of S$1,286.92. Want to lock in these deals and more? Cart out with the discount code below to enjoy your favourite products with more savings!





Online Tech Fair Sitewide Voucher

From 1 – 12 Mar 2023

Code

Description

TECHFAIR10

10% off with min. spend of S$600, capped at S$100.



Pay with Changi Pay for Extra Perks

From 1 – 12 Mar 2033

S$5 Welcome Voucher: Enjoy a free S$5 voucher when you sign up to Changi Pay

From 10 – 23 Mar 2023

Enjoy extra S$5 off min spend of S$65 on your purchase on top of other promotions with Changi Pay.

New Users Special

Year Round

ISCNEW20

S$20 off with min. spend of S$79.

*Limited to the first 1,000 new users per month.



This March, when travellers and non-travellers checkout with Changi Pay, they can enjoy an additional S$5 off with their purchase with a minimum spend of S$65.Both travellers and non-travellers can further shake off additional S$20 when they spend at least S$80 on first purchases and up to 3% rebate with a Changi Rewards membership. A S$5 welcome voucher awaits for new signs-up on Changi Pay too.Travellers may place their orders between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before flying, and pick up their purchases from the Collection Centres across the departure halls of all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, spend S$59 and enjoy delivery in Singapore.Non-travellers can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have their items delivered to them for free when they spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. If not, they can pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre . No minimum spend is required.New iShopChangi sign-ups also enjoy additional discounts on iShopChangi's wide selection of brands.Lock in these codes below for more savings on iShopChangi!

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.