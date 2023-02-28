Ke Huy Quan, Cara Delevingne and Angela Bassett Shine in De Beers Jewellers at The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach - 28 February 2023 - De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actors Ke Huy Quan, Angela Bassett, and Cara Delevingne at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, honouring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television.



From left to right: Angela Bassett, Cara Delevingne and Ke Huy Quan in De Beers Jewellers

Key Huy Quan shined in striking Ascending Shadows brooch from The Alchemist of Light High Jewellery collection featuring a 2.70 carat oval fancy grey central diamond set in striking blue aluminium as he made history as the first Asian male to win a SAG award in film for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.



Angela Bassett, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, was radiant in Talisman High Jewellery drop earrings and matching ring featuring rough and polished fancy yellow and white diamonds complementing her vibrant yellow gown.



Making her first SAG Award appearance as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Cara Delevingne, shined in Midnight Aura necklace from The Alchemist of Light High Jewellery collection, featuring a 20.57 carat pear shaped diamond, and matching diamond stud earrings.



Hashtag: #DeBeers #DeBeersHK #naturaldiamonds



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.



De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.



De Beers Jewellers has 37 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.



FB: @DeBeers

IG: @debeersofficial

https://www.debeers.hk/



