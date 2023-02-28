Alexa
Taiwan calls on US, Palau, Philippines, Indonesia to help find missing ship

Fishing trawler lost contact northwest of Palau

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/28 20:48
Coast guards from several countries are helping Taiwan track down a missing ship. (CNA, CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is calling on the coast guards of the United States, Palau, the Philippines, and Indonesia to help find a missing fishing trawler, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 28).

The Sheng Feng No. 128 lost contact with the outside world in an area 414 nautical miles northwest of the port of Malakal in Palau, one of Taiwan’s official diplomatic allies.

The representative office in the U.S. and the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) requested the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard to track down the ship, per CNA. Palau had also been searching, while the Philippines sent a fixed-wing aircraft to the area Monday (Feb. 27).

The authorities in the eastern part of the Philippines were also closely watching ship movements in the area, and asking shipping crews reaching port whether they had seen any traces of the Sheng Feng.

Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency also joined the search, asking ships to report immediately to Taiwan if they had found the trawler. U.S. units based in Guam sent aircraft to the region Feb. 24-26 and issued messages through the Automated Mutual Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) system asking for relevant reports about sightings by other ships, but no news had been received yet, MOFA said Tuesday.
